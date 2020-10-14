Calkins, Daniel

PARDEEVILLE – Daniel Calkins, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home with family at his side. He died of numerous complications from being paralyzed for 19 years.

Dan was born on May 9, 1945, in Poynette, Wis., the son of Myron and Viola (Anderson) Calkins. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports fan. He married Jean Behling in 1965 and they celebrated 55 years in January. He worked at Rio Glove Factory and Badger Ordnance. The last 30 years were at Unimin Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Kelly (Steve) Mahnke, Kurt (Leslie) Calkins and Brian (Kelly) Calkins; grandchildren, Jolene (Lester) Philbrick, Jordan Mahnke (Thadius Trimble), Jacob Calkins and Madelyn Calkins; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Mason Philbrick, Eleanor Trimble; brother, Darwin "Red" (Joan) Calkins; and sister-in-law, Jane Calkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Harold and Clara Behling; granddaughter, Jessica Mahnke; and brothers, Gary, Garnett, Leon, Dale and Marvin "Turk."

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the funeral home with a 50-person limit inside at one time. Masks will be required and, if necessary, provided.

The family would like to thank Dr. Barb Stowe Carpenter and Dr. Jamie Kling, both at UW Health, Recovery Health, Agrace HospiceCare, and Father Gary Krahenbuhl and Nancy Davis from St. Mary Church for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.