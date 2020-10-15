Harrison, Kristine A. "Kris"

MAUSTON - Kristine A. "Kris" Harrison, 62, of Mauston, ended her 38-year battle with Lupus on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at UW Health in Madison, Wis. She was born on Oct. 3, 1958, to Paul and Sylvia (Dammen) Badertscher in Darlington, Wis. She married Ben Harrison on July 28, 1979, in Darlington, Wis.

Kris was a faithful Servant of God and active member of the Mauston United Methodist Church. She loved her family and was that 'go to" person; if you needed anything, she was always there to help. Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, baking, sewing, making craft projects or costumes for a play, she was creative and willing to make it happen. She also enjoyed all opportunities for travel, including riding up to 15,000 miles a year cross country with Ben, on their motorcycle.

Kris is survived by her husband, Ben of Mauston; two children, Jackie (Brian) Clark of Morganton, N.C., and Phil (fiancée, Morgan Elliott) Harrison of Stoughton, Wis.; two grandchildren, Abby Clark and Skylar Harrison; her father, Paul Badertscher of Darlington, Wis.; two brothers, Ron Badertscher of Darlington, Wis., Chuck (Tracy) Badertscher of Dodgeville, Wis.; a sister, Lisa Andrews of Argyle, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother.

An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the MAUSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Please feel free to bring your own chairs. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot. You will have the option of either staying in your car or talking to the family in person.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org or to the Mauston United Methodist Church.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.