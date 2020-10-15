Racek, Sharon Kaye

MADISON - After an extended battle with lung cancer, Sharon Kaye Racek died at the age of 83 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home in Madison. She remained a brave, strong woman, even through her final months.

Sharon was born on Oct. 6, 1937, at St. Mary's-Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, to parents, Todd and Dorothy (Winkler) Bartness. She grew up in Wisconsin Dells, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and attended college at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. Sharon married Elmer Racek on May 25, 1957, and spent their married life in Madison where they raised their two daughters.

Sharon was a highly passionate reader of history and mystery novels, accumulating almost enough books to start her own library. She also enjoyed needlework, crafting, and watching her favorite British show, "Coronation Street," as well as others. She also spent many happy years as a hospital volunteer cuddling premature babies and performing reception duties.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Elmer Racek; her daughters, Karen (Larry) Janisewski and Shelly (Jim) Berg; granddaughter, Sarah (Shane) Paulson; numerous cousins; as well as a wealth of close wonderful friends who have supported and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon has requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at the family plot in Sauk City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather in groups. The family would especially like to thank her Agrace Hospice team for their excellent work and loving care; the staff of BrightStar Care Madison for their constant, attentive treatment; and the Gunderson Funeral Home, for making the arrangements. Sharon wanted any possible donations sent to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002