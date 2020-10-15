Nelson, David

BARABOO - David Nelson, age 75, of Baraboo, Wis., entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

David was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Melvin and Verle (Vanderhoef) Nelson. On Oct. 11, 1975, he married Shirley Templin. They farmed in Marshall, Wis., for several years, where they raised four children, eventually moving to Osseo, Wis., and then Grayslake, Ill., where he worked as a facilities manager in area hospitals and nursing homes. After they became avid campers, he purchased the Osseo Camping Resort, which they ran for 12 years. During this time, he also worked for ProClean and developed a division focused on janitorial and maintenance within school districts. Following the growth of this part of the company, he purchased the school division and changed the name to Dashir Management Services.

David was a dedicated member of the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church. Inspired by God, he built a Bible Trail on the church property after visiting the New Holy Land in Eureka Springs, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Harold and Donald. He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley, and he leaves loving memories to be cherished by his children, Michael (Cheri) Nelson of Wisconsin Dells, Kristin (Darrin) Siembal of Gurnee, Ill., Tim (Jennie) Conner of Round Lake Beach, Ill., and Rick (Brandi) Nelson of Middletown, Md.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Parpart, Karen (Carlos) Madrigal, Linda (Gary) Jensen; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Nelson and Nancy Nelson.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. The Burial followed the service, at the Lake Delton Village Cemetery in Lake Delton, Wis.

Memorial donations can be made to the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church or the ALS Association.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

