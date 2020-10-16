Mullen, Tammy Jo (Bernhardt)

MADISON - Tammy Jo (Bernhardt) Mullen, age 53, of Madison, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., with the love of her family around her, after a hard battle with a Metastic Brain Tumor. She was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Jan. 26, 1967.

Tammy was always a sweet, loving, caring person; she loved hard, was a great listener, and an even better talker. She loved her children and her grandbabies with a passion. She lived her life with a positive attitude daily. She loved shopping and spending her time with her boyfriend, Clint, and her children and grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her beautiful daughter, Danielle M. Weger.

She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Clint Soule; her parents, Penny Worden and Bruce and Margie Bernhardt; her two sisters, Theresa (Aaron) Scott and Alisia Frame; her four handsome boys, Cody Reeder, Skyler Mullen, Ryan Mullen and Jayden Miller; her grandbabies, Carter, Jasmine, Chet, and Parker; her fur baby, Bella Jo; her nieces, Taylor Talley and Tenley Scott; her nephew, Trevon Good; aunts; uncles; and many other family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by her family and anyone who had the privilege of getting to know her.

Family and friends can join us for a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 315 Russel St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Theresa Scott, as she will set up a fund for Tammy's boys: E9842 Scott Lane, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

Special thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg; we will be forever grateful for the amazing care you took of Tammy.

Rest in peace, Tammy, until we meet again; give my love to all above, and keep watching over us.