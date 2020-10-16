Van Erem, Elizabeth Ann (Farmer)

HARTLAND - Elizabeth Ann (Farmer) Van Erem passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2020, while a resident at The Mathews Senior Living of Pewaukee. Elizabeth was born to the Rev. Eldon L. Farmer and Leota Mariah Frontz Farmer on Nov. 1, 1936, in Azalea, Ind. As a child, she and her family moved to Nevada and then to California. She graduated from San Rafael High School, San Rafael, Calif., in 1955. Elizabeth wed Harold D. Aberg later that year, and they relocated to Madison, Wis. Together they raised four children and lived in Madison, Portage, Whitehall and Beaver Dam, Wis., over their seventeen years of marriage, following Harold's career with the State of Wisconsin. Elizabeth was remarried to Robert "Bob" Van Erem in 1978, and they enjoyed 42 years together until his passing in February 2020, residing primarily in Beaver Dam and in recent years, Hartland, Wis.

Elizabeth devoted herself to full-time homemaking in her early years. She loved to sing and was active in the choir at the United Methodist Church of Beaver Dam for many years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Beaver Dam and a Girl Scout Leader. She attended Moraine Park Technical College for administrative studies and served as Administrative Assistant to the State Adjudication Officer for the State of Wisconsin for some years. Later, Elizabeth opened a home day care center and she and Bob together provided loving care for infants and young children, serving many families in the Beaver Dam area. Elizabeth loved all things to do with crafts; she was always making handmade treasures and was a highly talented seamstress. She wrote children's books and was a master at raising African Violets and Orchids. Elizabeth loved the annual trips she and Bob took to Door County. She loved her family and took great pleasure in her time with them. Elizabeth was a woman of faith and grace, and she was kind and generous. Above all, she was a loving mother and "Grandma Liz" and will be greatly missed, beyond measure.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Deborah (Charles) Aberg Kelly of Hartland, Wis., Julie (Daniel) Aberg Robison of Ames, Iowa, Stephen (Deb) Aberg of Waupaca, Wis., and Penny Aberg of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and stepson, James Van Erem Sr. of Cambria, Wis. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Bartolotta, Melissa (Ryan) Ptacek, Kayla (Jeff) Kelly, Rebecca Kelly, Sophia (Louis) Robison, Hannah Robison, Nathaniel Aberg, Mariah Aberg, Benjamin Aberg, Naomi Aberg, Joseph Aberg, Cephas Aberg, Brian (Becky) Arpke, Cory (Diana) Gilgenbach, Tyler Gilgenbach, James (Tammy) Van Erem Jr., Stephanie (Ross) Kirley and Cody (Jessica) McLean; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was a beloved sister to her three siblings and is survived by E. Lewis (MaryEllen) Farmer of Green Valley, Ariz.; Mary (Marshall) Deters of Viroqua, Wis.; and David (Linda) Farmer of St. Paul, Minn. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Van Erem; and former husband, Harold D. Aberg. A Celebration of Life will be held in Summer 2021 in Door County, where her family plans to gather at her favorite destination, Cave Point County Park. Schmidt & Bartlett Funeral Service of Menomonee Falls is caring for the family.