Beckman, Patricia "Pattie" (Hoffman)

BARABOO - Patricia "Pattie" (Hoffman) Beckman was born in Madison, Wis., on April 15, 1952. She passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by immediate family, following a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. She underwent a stem cell transplant in April of 2020, which cured the cancer. The intense treatment is what inevitably brought her to our Lord. Her family cannot express the gratitude they feel for the amazing care that the staff at UW Health/SSM provided during her entire #marathon.

Pattie wed Michael Beckman on Sept. 30, 1978, and loved on her "boyfriend" for 42 happy years. The pair had three daughters, who were her pride and joy. Pattie helped run and grow her family restaurants for many years until opening her embroidery shop, Beckman Promotions, which she enjoyed for decades. Her final and most rewarding job was driving school bus for the Baraboo School District. She loved those kids and always stuck up for the underdogs, anywhere she went.

Pattie is survived by her loving husband, Michael; and three daughters, Kellie (Chris) Glasenapp, Lindsay (Ben) Marty and Carly "Shnoops" Beckman. She absolutely adored and lived for time spent with her six grandchildren, Harper, Claire, Everett, Beck, Archer and Jack. She is also survived by her mother, Velma Hoffman; and siblings, Diane Hoffman, Richard Hoffman, Mary Kay "Casey" (John) Lenerz, and John Hoffman. Her brother-in-law, Thomas Ritzenthaler, and his children, were very dear to her. Her "sister from another mister," Crystal (Thomas) Ritzenthaler, and dear friends, Allison Jauch and Marilyn "Bucky" Voltz, provided incredible support to Pattie and the family during her health journey.

Pattie was preceded in death by her father, Cyril Hoffman; sister, Cherlyn "Sheree" Hoffman; and grandson, Mason Michael Marty.

Pattie lived for adventure, and "one-of-a-kind" doesn't begin to describe her fun-spirited personality. She is remembered fondly for being the matriarch of the entire family. She was always humorous, genuine, outgoing and very blunt. She loved the outdoors, her birds, camping, fishing, kayaking, gardening, going to the casino - "the naughty place" - and carrying on the family tradition of cooking.

Without a doubt, everyone knew Pattie's greatest achievement in life were her three girls. Family was everything.

#weareinthistogether

Due to limited capacity at the church, a private funeral service will be held on Sunday. A celebration of life will be held to honor Pattie in the way she deserved. That date is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/). We also request signing up for Be The Match to increase others chances of finding the life-saving cure: https://bethematch.org/. In addition, we request you locate your closest American Red Cross Blood Center and donate as soon as possible. The blood that Pattie received sustained her life for many months. In addition, we are forever grateful to the selflessness of the donor who gave the life-saving cells that prolonged her life. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.