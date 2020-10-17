Menu
Cynthia Jean Finister

Finister, Cynthia Jean (Teston)

BARABOO – On Sept. 23, 2020, a golden soul knocked at heaven's doors. Cynthia Jean (Teston) Finister ventured on after a brief battle with cancer.

Cynthia was born Oct. 5, 1948, to Elray and Evangeline Teston, in Stockton, Calif.

She was a force to be reckoned with. Cindy loved hard and cared for anyone who crossed her path. She had the most loving heart you could imagine. Her family was her world; she was our safe place, our guardian angel on Earth.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Elray and Evangeline Teston; her brother, David Teston; and her loving husband and best friend, Charles Finister.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nichole Perez (Webber) of Wisconsin Dells and Stefanne Maendly (Haro) of Davis, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Marcella Anthony and Michael Perez, Natalie Haro, Zoe, Genevieve, Adrien and Lilija Maendly; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bryten and Brooklynn; as well as her longtime companion and best friend, Annie.

There will be no services held, as it was not a part of her wishes. We ask that instead, you plant a tree somewhere, spend time with your family, and just take in life, just as she would.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 17, 2020.
