Hutchinson, George Oliver

ESTES PARK, Colo. - George Oliver Hutchinson, 75, of Estes Park, Colo., unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. George was born Dec. 15, 1944, in Poynette, Wis. He was the second of six children of Earl and Irene (Irons) Hutchinson.

Attending Poynette High School, he developed a strong work ethic at the Oconomowoc Canning Company and the family farm. He attended a semester at the UW-Madison in agriculture, then served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.

George later moved to the Milwaukee area, working in maintenance positions at a dentist clinic, and a nursing home, where he found joy visiting with residents and listening to their stories. Besides work, he enjoyed photography and developed an interest in ballroom dancing, where he did quite well in competitions.

Eventually his affinity for the West lead him to Estes Park, Colo., where he worked at The Best Western Silver Saddle Inn performing maintenance up until the day of his passing.

Living close to the Rocky Mountain National Park gave him daily access to explore the wildlife while hiking and visit with people from all over the world. He had the gift of gab, often serving as an unofficial tour guide.

George wanted to be remembered for always doing his best and for his love of nature and the outdoors, which his camera captured and displayed on every card he sent. He'll also be remembered for being a jokester, who once had his nieces and nephews looking for the elusive purple carrot and then surprised them by finding it.

He is survived by his sisters, Alice Maier and Arlene (Keith) Matthews of Portage, Mary (Michael) Bink of Plover; brother, William (Elizabeth) Hutchinson of Rio; as well as other relatives and friends.