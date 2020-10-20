Grissman, Patricia Ann (Hoffman)

HARFORD - Patricia Ann Grissman (nee Hoffman), age 80, of Hartford, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Pat was born May 26, 1940, in Hartford, to Evelyn (nee Weginger) and Mathias Hoffman. She was united in marriage to her late husband, Jon "Jack" Grissman, in 1959. Pat was later united with her late companion of many years, Roger Kuehl.

Pat loved spending time outdoors doing a variety of activities, including yard work, gardening, hunting, and spending time up north at the cabin that she and Jack built together. While at her cabin, she enjoyed watching the hummingbirds feed as she soaked up the sun any chance she got. Her timeless energy and endless love for her family surpasses all known. She will be forever remembered by her spunky attitude and witty ways. Pat will remain in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing her. She would do anything for anyone at any given time, with a heart of gold that truly blessed all of those who knew her. She will always be remembered and missed as such a unique and beautiful soul, one of God's finest.

Pat is survived by her children, Mark (Janice) and Todd (Susan); her grandchildren, Rebecca (Brian), Tracy (Nathaniel "Nath"), Joshua, Sara (Eric), and Krystal (Michael); and her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Robbie, Hannah, Gabriel, Bradon, Kayla, Gisella and Blair. She is further survived by many beloved family members including her father Mathias, her siblings, Matt Jr., Johnny (Beve), Beverly, Jerry (Taddy), sisters-in-law Bonnie and Norita, as well as other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She has entered into Eternal Life, where she is joined by her mother, Evelyn; her brothers, Anthony "Tony" and Robert "Bobby"; her sister-in-law, Carole; her brother-in-law, Chet; as well as her late husband, Jon "Jack"; her late companion, Roger; and her great-grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, and David.

Funeral services for Pat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the SHIMON FUNERAL HOME (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027), with the Rev. Tom Griffey officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Interment will take place in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford, Wis.

The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.