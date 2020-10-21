Hendricks, Donna C. (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Donna C. (Mulligan) Hendricks of Columbus–a true matriarch, loving mother and doting grandmother-went to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 84.

Donna was born in Columbus, Wis., to Edwin and Doris (Lang) Mulligan, on Aug. 17, 1936. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1954. She was married to Dale "Lucky" Hendricks on Dec. 7, 1957. She exemplified all things beautiful, genuine and valued in this life.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, a treasured member of the community of Columbus, and was known for her kind heartedness. Donna was a dedicated employee of the Hughes Co. in Columbus for 32 years. While semi-retired, she then worked at the Columbus Antiques Mall for 10 years. She passed her exemplary work ethic down to her five children.

Donna is survived by her five children, Bryan (Marilyn) of Sheboygan, Kevin of Columbus, Stuart (Kris) of Arlington, Mary (Paul) Marty of Waterloo, and James (Marie) of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Jonathon of Waupun, Jessica of Waupun, Benjamin (Taylor) of Burlington, Matthew (Lindsey) of Mukwonago, Jacquelyn (Kevin) of San Diego, Calif., Colin of Chicago, Ill., Madeline of Stephenson, Texas, Grace and Kate of Waterloo; great-grandson, Andrew of Waupun; a sister, Jeanne Jones of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; a brother, Bernie Mulligan; a sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and George Nitschke; and a brother-in-law, Robert Jones.

Donna will be missed each and every day. The stories of her selflessness, humor and unconditional love will live on through her family for generations to come.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Frontiera, Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, Home Again Assisted Living and SSM Hospice Care. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Catholic Church.

