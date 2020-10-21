Frankenstein, Lorraine M.

BEAVER DAM - Lorraine M. Frankenstein, of Beaver Dam, was born to Walter Werslawske and Frances L. (Cigelske) Werslawske on July 30, 1925.

She married Robert L. Brewer (deceased) and was blessed with three children, Gavin, Walter and Melody.

Early in her married life she was an active advocate for mentally and physically challenged citizens (ARC), serving as president and successfully testifying in Madison on their behalf for education and living opportunities.

After raising her family to adulthood, she married Robert Frankenstein at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on May 25, 1975.

She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She worked in the office of the Lakeside Shoe Factory, trained as a young nurse's aide during World War ll, and loved caring for babies at the old Lutheran Hospital. Later in life, she also touched and cheered the lives of many seniors during her 14-year tenure as a med nurse and C.N.A. at Clearview in Juneau, Wis.

Upon retirement, she ventured into over 25 years of volunteering and membership with Partners of Beaver Dam Community Hospital, American Red Cross, and AARP, holding several offices over the years. She was also a member of American Legion Post 146 Auxiliary.

Lorraine is survived by her three children, Gavin (Sandra) Brewer, Walter Brewer, and Melody McGowen; and two step-children, Douglas Frankenstein and Mary (James) Baliker. Lorraine is also survived by grandchildren, Shawn (Tolyn) Brewer, Troy Brewer, Matt (Angie) Brewer, Nicholas Brewer, Patrick Brewer, Brian (Leah) McGowen and Heather McGowen. Lorraine is further survived by step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert (Bob), sister, Agnes Wrezesinski; and step-sister, Ruth Feeley.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to those who assisted Lorraine at the end of her life at the Beaver Dam Assisted Living facility, as well as those who comforted her from the Hillside Hospice Care group.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and family requests, a private service and burial will be held with services provided by the Koepsell Funeral Homes.

Memorials to Church Health Services or St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam.