Daniel Keller
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1952
DIED
October 17, 2020

Keller, Daniel C. "Boone"

IRON RIDGE - Daniel C. "Boone" Keller, 68, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Daniel was born the son of William and Mildred (Neimeyer) Keller Sr. on Sept. 29, 1952, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1970 graduate of Mayville High School. Boone was married to Barb Kanas on Oct. 25, 1975, in Iron Ridge. He was employed with Mayville Limestone Inc. for 48 years. Boone was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Boone enjoyed woodworking, farming, and gardening. He was an avid Packers fan. Boone loved to spend time at his cabin. He loved to help others and was very loving and loyal to his family and friends.

Boone is survived by his wife, Barb of Iron Ridge; three children, Christy Keller of Iron Ridge, Melissa Keller (special friend, Tom Weinberger) of Knowles, Dan Keller (special friend, Sondra Carpenter) of Mayville; two twin granddaughters, Ava and Elle; siblings, Bette McVicker of Indiana, Ron (Ursula) Keller of Iron Ridge, Janet (Ron) Wendling of Theresa, Charles (JoAnn) Keller of Iron Ridge, Bill Keller Jr. of Iron Ridge, Mildred Kliefoth of Mayville, Marrianne (Rudy) Mohr of West Bend, Verna (Larry) Scola of Arizona, Gladys (Bob) Lange of Horicon, Ike (Sue) Keller of Mayville, Shirley (Loren) Giese of Mayville, Bob (Barb) Keller of Mayville, and Sharon (Dave) Shaeller of Missouri; his in-laws, Mary Kanas, Sharon Kanas, Clarence (Barbara) Kanas, Ronald Kanas, Paulette (Ron) Feller, Cheryl (Dave) Feller, Rosie Heintz (friend, Jim Stipanovic), Judy (Brian) Otto, and Roger Kanas; aunt, Marie Mitchell; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; and his dog, Queeny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Keller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Kanas Sr.; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kliefoth, Jerome Kanas, and Terry Kanas; sisters-in-law, Sue Keller and Dixie Kanas; nephew, Ed Wendling; and niece, Kimberli Marie Otto.

A visitation will be held at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family funeral service will follow at the church. The Rev. Larry Mose will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
306 Herman St., Iron Ridge, Wisconsin 53035
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to all family.
Carol Galbraith
October 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss Barb may he Rest In Peace. My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family
Diane Hechimovich
Friend
October 22, 2020
Mel & Family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all! - Jen T
Jen Trimborn
Coworker
October 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Tom and Sandy Scola
Sandra Scola
October 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to you Barb & all your families. Praying for you all.
Dennis & Crystal Schellpfeffer
Coworker
October 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Boone's passing. We will surely remember his laugh and fun personality. It is also great to know that he had a great faith in the Lord. He will be well taken care of in heaven. Take care of yourself and God Bless you and your family. Marvin and Melanie Feucht
Marvin and Melanie Feucht
Friend
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Lee and Steph Bonack
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Barb, Wiener and I are so sorry for your loss. We are honored to have known him and will always remember and cherish the laughs we had with him.
Tracey Schroeder
Friend
October 20, 2020
To the Keller family and extended families: I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. I know so many of you and want to extend my deepest sympathies. You are all in my prayers, may you lean on each other for support and strength at this sad time in your lives.
Patti Hilker
Friend
October 20, 2020
Steve Figel
Steve Figel
Family Friend
October 20, 2020
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Joe Beck
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020