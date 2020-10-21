Keller, Daniel C. "Boone"

IRON RIDGE - Daniel C. "Boone" Keller, 68, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Daniel was born the son of William and Mildred (Neimeyer) Keller Sr. on Sept. 29, 1952, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1970 graduate of Mayville High School. Boone was married to Barb Kanas on Oct. 25, 1975, in Iron Ridge. He was employed with Mayville Limestone Inc. for 48 years. Boone was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Boone enjoyed woodworking, farming, and gardening. He was an avid Packers fan. Boone loved to spend time at his cabin. He loved to help others and was very loving and loyal to his family and friends.

Boone is survived by his wife, Barb of Iron Ridge; three children, Christy Keller of Iron Ridge, Melissa Keller (special friend, Tom Weinberger) of Knowles, Dan Keller (special friend, Sondra Carpenter) of Mayville; two twin granddaughters, Ava and Elle; siblings, Bette McVicker of Indiana, Ron (Ursula) Keller of Iron Ridge, Janet (Ron) Wendling of Theresa, Charles (JoAnn) Keller of Iron Ridge, Bill Keller Jr. of Iron Ridge, Mildred Kliefoth of Mayville, Marrianne (Rudy) Mohr of West Bend, Verna (Larry) Scola of Arizona, Gladys (Bob) Lange of Horicon, Ike (Sue) Keller of Mayville, Shirley (Loren) Giese of Mayville, Bob (Barb) Keller of Mayville, and Sharon (Dave) Shaeller of Missouri; his in-laws, Mary Kanas, Sharon Kanas, Clarence (Barbara) Kanas, Ronald Kanas, Paulette (Ron) Feller, Cheryl (Dave) Feller, Rosie Heintz (friend, Jim Stipanovic), Judy (Brian) Otto, and Roger Kanas; aunt, Marie Mitchell; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; and his dog, Queeny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Keller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Kanas Sr.; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kliefoth, Jerome Kanas, and Terry Kanas; sisters-in-law, Sue Keller and Dixie Kanas; nephew, Ed Wendling; and niece, Kimberli Marie Otto.

A visitation will be held at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family funeral service will follow at the church. The Rev. Larry Mose will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.