Pagel, Charlotte M. (Heid)

HORICON - Charlotte M. Pagel (nee Heid), age 70, of Horicon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Charlotte was born the daughter of Edmund and Evelyn (Prag) Heid on Feb. 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam. She was a Horicon High School graduate and then went on to the graduate school of banking and various other courses at Moraine Park Technical College. She was united in marriage to Eldred W. "Buddy" Pagel on Aug. 5, 1978, at St. Malachy in Horicon. She worked for West Bend Company for two years before working with Attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger and then went on to become the Senior Vice President of the Horicon State Bank. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon.

Community and volunteering were near and dear to Charlotte. She spent countless hours giving back. She was a member and past president of the Horicon Chamber of Commerce as well as the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. Charlotte was also a member of the Horicon Marsh Kiwanis Club, Horicon Lions Club, Friends of the Horicon Marsh, and on the board of the Beaver Dam Community Hospital. She served on the Horicon Area Foundation and Sword Financial Corporation. She also aided on the Elder Abuse Community and was a mentor in the Strive Program. Charlotte was the past chairperson of Horicon Marshdays, and was honored on Horicon High Schools Wall of Fame. She also delighted many area children by playing as Mrs. Claus for over 30 years. Always there to lend a hand, Charlotte will be truly missed.

Charlotte is survived by her brother, Ronald Heid of Watertown. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buddy; her sister, Elizabeth Allard; and her nephews, Jeffrey and David Allard.

A memorial service for Charlotte will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation taking place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at SACRED HEART PARISH in Horicon with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon. The family requests all that attend to wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Friends of the Horicon Library, or the Horicon Area Foundation.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.