Nicksic, Joseph Francis "Joe"

NEW LISBON - Joseph Francis "Joe" Nicksic, age 94, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Joe was born on June 11, 1926, to Joseph and Catherine (Shutic) Nicksic, on the family farm in New Lisbon, Wis. He was united in holy matrimony to June Helen Nibeck on Oct. 7, 1950, at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon. He and June enjoyed 68 years of marriage, until her death in 2019.

Joe is survived by his sons, Daniel Nicksic of Tomah, Samuel Nicksic of New Lisbon, James (Shelly) Nicksic of New Lisbon, Stephen Nicksic of New Lisbon, and Robert (Dawn) Nicksic of New Lisbon; as well as fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Joe is also survived by his sister, Anne Humphrey of Delton, Mich.; and sister-in-law, Jean Bennett of Durand, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, of 68 years, his parents; sisters, Mary (Hugo) Phillips, Helen (Hugo) Henry, Sophie Drunasky, Kay Nicksic; brothers, Stephen (Gwen) Nicksic, John (Peg) Nicksic; sister-in-law, Nelma (George) Gaffney; brothers-in-law, Arthur Nibeck and Dale Bennett; and nephews, Charles Nicksic, Patrick Gaffney, and Donnie Nibeck.

Joe took over the running of the family dairy farm in the town of Lisbon from his father in the mid-50s. In addition to farming he worked at the Post Office in New Lisbon, where he became postmaster, until he retired in 1987. Upon his retirement he pursued many side 'careers,' including meter reading, grounds crew at the local 'golf course' and managing the New Lisbon/Mauston airport. He enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, playing cribbage and sheepshead, reading history books, puzzles and restoring antique tractors. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch his grandchildren play high school sports (except volleyball). His sons enjoyed spending early mornings with Joe drinking coffee and discussing current events.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mauston Area Ambulance Association, the medical staff at Hess Memorial Hospital, Hospice Touch and Dr. Timothy Hinton.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 9 – 11 a.m. at SAINT PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in New Lisbon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, with Father Robert M. Letona presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

The family respectfully asks that you be mindful of mask and social distancing protocols if attending Joe's service.