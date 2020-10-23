Menu
Roy McMahon

McMahon, Roy Almon

PORTAGE - Roy Almon McMahon, 96, of Portage, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment with full military honors conducted by the Pardeeville American Legion will follow. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Mask requirements and capacity limits will be followed. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr, Pardeeville, WI 53954
Oct
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr, Pardeeville, WI 53954
