Wakershauser, Donald E.

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP – Donald E. Wakershauser, age 81, passed away at Aspirus-Divine Savior Hospital in Portage on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Don was born on June 3, 1939, in Portage, the son of Lester and Marion (Wolfram) Wakershauser. He worked for Del Monte for over 25 years and farmed with his brother, Bucky. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage and The Gideons International.

He is survived by his brother, Harold "Bucky" Wakershauser of Lewiston Township; sister, Jean Klappstein of Portage; two nieces, Brenda (Mark) Ailes of Marshall and Pamela Scheel of Portage; and nephews, Thomas (Pamela Eastman) Klappstein of Lewiston Township and Daniel Klappstein of Portage. Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage with Pastor Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston Township. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Don's name.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.