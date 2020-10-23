Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darvin Cupery
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1942
DIED
October 20, 2020

Cupery, Darvin Wayne

RANDOLPH - Darvin Cupery, age 78, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from his 'paradise' in South Randolph, surrounded by family.

Darvin was born on the farm on March 31, 1942, in South Randolph, to Ben and Jennie (Tobak) Cupery. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1960. Darv married Winifred (Eisenga) on Dec. 21, 1962. Darvin worked as a sheet metal worker and was a part of the union for more than 50 years. After retiring from sheet metal, he worked at CWC for four years before fully retiring.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family around the world. He enjoyed fishing and time at the travel trailer. One of his greatest joys was engaging in prison ministry for more than 30 years (Madison, Waupun, Fox Lake). Darv was also very involved in church and school ministries.

Darvin is survived by his wife, Winifred, as well as his five children, Dawn (Rob) Sizemore, Dan (Cathy) Cupery, David (Jennifer) Cupery, Darla (Danny) Gamache, and Darren (Sarah) Cupery.

In addition, he has thirteen grandchildren: Laura Sizemore-Williams, Andrea (Jim) Goodburn, Matt (Elise) Sizemore, Maria (Robert) Pritchert, Lydia and Hannah Cupery, Zach (Mary Rose) Cupery, Abigail Cupery, Noah and Nate Gamache, and Ben, Josh, and Sam Cupery. He has six great-grandchildren: Sophia, Charlotte, and Grace Williams, Axl and David Goodburn, and Baby Sizemore (expected November 2020)

He is further survived by two sisters, Joan Mulder and Beverly (Eugene) O'Brion; five sisters-in-law, Helen Cupery, Carol (Jerry) Veenhuis, Phyllis (Dan) Mulder, Mary (Jim) Rasmus, Doris (Bruce) Mulder; one brother-in-law, George (Laurie) Eisenga; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darv was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Clarence and Dorothy Eisenga; his brother, Harvey Cupery; brother-in-law, Albertus Mulder; and infant twin sisters.

A private family service will be held.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their loving care and support for the past two years, especially Rita, Marita, and Tina.

A Memorial fund has been directed to Hillside Hospice or Uskadar Church in Istanbul, Turkey, (make checks payable to 2nd Randolph CRC) in Darvin's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
What a wonderful brother and friend Darv was to us and our family. We loved spending time with him and Wink. We are praying for her and the entire family during this tough time. Our hearts go out to you all. We also rejoice with you that Darv is now in his eternal home and celebrating with our Lord and Savior! You will be in our thoughts especially on Saturday, we are so sorry that we cannot be there with you.
Doris and Bruce Mulder
Family
October 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Wink, and your family as you grieve the loss of your husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa. Darv was a wonderful man: fun loving, compassionate, and godly. We treasure the special memories we have of time spent with him.
Dan and Phyllis Mulder
Family
October 22, 2020
I want to extend our sympathy to Winifred and all the children and grandchildren. May God comfort you in your grief. I remember “Darv” as a kind and compassionate man, alive in his faith and a friend to my brother for which we thank and praise God for. That earthly “paradise” has been exchanged for something far better. Home at last with his Savior.
Connie Hopp
October 22, 2020