Cupery, Darvin Wayne

RANDOLPH - Darvin Cupery, age 78, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from his 'paradise' in South Randolph, surrounded by family.

Darvin was born on the farm on March 31, 1942, in South Randolph, to Ben and Jennie (Tobak) Cupery. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1960. Darv married Winifred (Eisenga) on Dec. 21, 1962. Darvin worked as a sheet metal worker and was a part of the union for more than 50 years. After retiring from sheet metal, he worked at CWC for four years before fully retiring.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family around the world. He enjoyed fishing and time at the travel trailer. One of his greatest joys was engaging in prison ministry for more than 30 years (Madison, Waupun, Fox Lake). Darv was also very involved in church and school ministries.

Darvin is survived by his wife, Winifred, as well as his five children, Dawn (Rob) Sizemore, Dan (Cathy) Cupery, David (Jennifer) Cupery, Darla (Danny) Gamache, and Darren (Sarah) Cupery.

In addition, he has thirteen grandchildren: Laura Sizemore-Williams, Andrea (Jim) Goodburn, Matt (Elise) Sizemore, Maria (Robert) Pritchert, Lydia and Hannah Cupery, Zach (Mary Rose) Cupery, Abigail Cupery, Noah and Nate Gamache, and Ben, Josh, and Sam Cupery. He has six great-grandchildren: Sophia, Charlotte, and Grace Williams, Axl and David Goodburn, and Baby Sizemore (expected November 2020)

He is further survived by two sisters, Joan Mulder and Beverly (Eugene) O'Brion; five sisters-in-law, Helen Cupery, Carol (Jerry) Veenhuis, Phyllis (Dan) Mulder, Mary (Jim) Rasmus, Doris (Bruce) Mulder; one brother-in-law, George (Laurie) Eisenga; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darv was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Clarence and Dorothy Eisenga; his brother, Harvey Cupery; brother-in-law, Albertus Mulder; and infant twin sisters.

A private family service will be held.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their loving care and support for the past two years, especially Rita, Marita, and Tina.

A Memorial fund has been directed to Hillside Hospice or Uskadar Church in Istanbul, Turkey, (make checks payable to 2nd Randolph CRC) in Darvin's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

