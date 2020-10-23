Menu
Evelyn Hoffman
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1928
DIED
October 20, 2020

Hoffman, Evelyn

RANDOLPH - Evelyn Hoffman, age 92, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Evelyn was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Randolph, a daughter of John and Susie (DeYoung) Syens. She went to a country schoolhouse on Highway 73, Randolph, until 8th grade and then worked on the family farm with her parents. At 16, she began working at the Rockwell Factory in Randolph. Evelyn married her husband, John Hoffman, on Oct. 30, 1947, at the Randolph Reformed Church. She was a member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church for many years but more recently was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church. She loved making weekly Sunday dinners for her family for 40 plus years, mowing lawn, reading, and crocheted many afghans. Evelyn was an avid sports enthusiast, including watching her grandchildren in high school and college and watching tv sports, especially the Brewers, including a few in-person games.

She is survived by her three children, Steve (Betty) Hoffman of Randolph, June (Bob) Tillema of Randolph and Susan (Rob) Wiersma of Cambria; eight grandchildren, Rick (Sara) Hoffman, Mike (Rachel) Hoffman, Ryan (Mackenzie) Tillema, Dan Tillema, Tyler (fiancée, Mikayla Kurilla) Tillema, Carissa (Nate) Menefee, Kayla (Tyler) Lindert, and Robyn Wiersma; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Taylor and Troy Hoffman, Elsie and Jolie Hoffman, Hazel Tillema, Lila Menefee and Cullen Lindert; brothers-in-law, Melvin Hoffman and Ronald (Harriet) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Cora (Brian) Hemp and Joann (Marvin) Alsum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 2017; a son, James; a stillborn son; a brother, Peter (Elsie) Syens; a sister, Jessie (Harry) DeVries; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family funeral service will be held with burial to follow at Friesland Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Randolph Christian School in Evelyn's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
It’s so sad when a loved one passes but we know where she is now and how wonderful to think of that. I have the most wonderful memories staying by June’s home and aunt Evelyn always made it so fun. She was truly a dear dear lady. Uncle John was pretty cool also. Always teasing us girls. Fun times, great memories.
Loretta Douma
Family
October 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the death of Aunt Evelyn. May your good memories be a blessing to you.
Tom and Mary Heeringa
Family
October 22, 2020