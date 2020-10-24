Gibbs, Kenneth W.

BEAVER DAM - Kenneth W. Gibbs, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at Agrace in Fitchburg.

Ken was born July 15, 1946, in Fox Lake, Wis., the son of Russell and Loma Phelps Gibbs. Ken attended Fox Lake schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1964. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Sharon Golz in Waupun. Throughout Ken's working years he was employed by Jung Seed in Randolph and Pierces Grocery in Fox Lake, owned Gibby's Grocery in Reeseville, worked for Trek Bicycle in Waterloo and Madison, was employed at Pepsi in Windsor, Wis., and worked at John Deere in Horicon, from which he retired in April of 2018. On Oct. 17, 1998, he married Sandra Albedyll in Hillsboro, Wis. They resided in Lowell, Wis., all of their married lives.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sandra Gibbs of Lowell, Wis.; two sons, Nathaniel (Jessica) Gibbs of Reeseville, Wis., and Caleb Gibbs; five grandchildren, Nickie, McKenna, Nathaniel, Isabelle, and Kendall Gibbs; two great-grandchildren; three step-children, Rosemarie (Robert) Vande Brink of Markesan, Wis., Valerie (Lex) Peltmann of Marshall, Wis., and Doreen (Ryan) Tuck of Madison, Wis.; four step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services for Kenneth W. Gibbs will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.