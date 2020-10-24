Knudson, Jean M.

COLUMBUS - Jean M. Knudson, age 84, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Columbus, to Anton and Teckla (Danielak) Kasmiski. Jean married Daniel Memmel in 1952 in Columbus and had two daughters with him. She was later married to Jerry Knudson in 1966. After employment as a cake decorator at Gardner's Bakery in Madison, Jean worked for several Columbus businesses, including IGA Foods, Elba Food Store, Columbus Community Hospital, The Bootery, and Kurth Mansion Antiques, before her retirement. Jean will be remembered for her unfailing generosity and willingness to put others' needs first; her faith was very important to her. She was deeply patriotic and made a point of supporting our troops with care packages and thanking every single veteran she encountered for his service. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and beloved pets, and always fed the birds and squirrels in her yard.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Danita (James) Bosch of Marinette and Janine (Robert) Sullivan of Madison; two granddaughters, Anna (Chris) Schaub and Margret Sullivan; great-granddaughter, Alydia Jean Schaub; two sisters-in-law, Helen and Delores Kasmiski; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; three brothers, Edwin, Jerome (Carol), and LaValle Kasmiski; and her two sisters, Mildred (Francis) McCaffery and Myrtle (Matt) Thoma.

A private memorial service will be held with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Jerome's Catholic Cemetery, Columbus. Jean's family wishes to thank Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, and the staff of Hillside Hospice for their dedication, care, and compassion. We encourage you to share your condolences online at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

