Wheeler, Kathleen M.

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen M. Wheeler, age 69, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home in Beaver Dam.

Due to Covid-19, services will be delayed.

Kathleen Mary was born on May 31, 1951, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late James and Theodora (Schaffer) Rich. She lived in Beaver Dam throughout her life and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1969. Kathy will be fondly remember by many for working at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store in Beaver Dam for over 30 years before retiring in 2018.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer (Neal) Dobbratz of Fox Lake and Taryn (Mike) Michel of Columbus; four grandchildren, Jami (Mitchell) Waterworth of Marshall, Josh Nelson of Oshkosh, Collin Barron of Beaver Dam, and Katelyn Broitzman of Beaver Dam; two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Riley; two brothers and a sister, David (Shirley) Rich of Florida, Tom (Jackie) Rich of Jackson, and Lori Ginn of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew, Jacob Rich.

If desired, memorials may be made in Kathy Wheeler's name to St. Vincent DePaul or the Agnesian Cancer Center in Fond du Lac.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.