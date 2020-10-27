Jorgensen, Kermit Wayne

WILD ROSE - Kermit Wayne Jorgensen, age 93, of Wild Rose, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born May 19, 1927, to Frank and Hannah (Evans) Jorgensen in the Township of Saxeville.

Kerm lost his mother when he was six years old. She succumbed to tuberculosis (TB). Five months later his father also died from diabetes. Kermit and a younger brother were raised by his dad's sister, Carrie Rasmussen and her husband, George. He graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1945 and stayed on the farm west of Saxeville for three years to help his uncle, George (Pa). Aunt Carrie (Ma) had passed away in 1944.

In the winter of 1948-49 he moved to Racine where he worked at the Massey-Harris tractor plant until he decided to seek a career in teaching. Upon graduation from the Racine-Kenosha County Normal in 1951, he was called to military duty. He served in Korea as a machine-gunner for the Fifth Regimental Combat Team. On return to civilian life, he married Shirley Hanson on Aug. 27, 1955. Using the G.I. Bill, he enrolled at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he received his B.A. in Psychology Education. His teaching career took them first to Beloit Township, then Endeavor, and finally (20 years) in Beaver Dam.

Upon retirement he and Shirley returned to the area and lived in the house where he grew up. It was at this time he wrote and self-published his book, "TEN-BOY." He also worked part time as a salesman for Roberts Bros. Painting.

He was happy to share in the work of building the covered wooden bridge and designing and building the park adjacent to the bridge. He and Shirley maintained the park for 13 years, before moving in to Wild Rose, where he continued writing more books. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Saxeville, where he enjoyed helping the quilters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Kenneth, Arnold, Raymond and Franklin.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Shirley; four children, Keith Jorgensen of Brandon, Curt (Janine) Jorgensen of Beaver Dam, LuAnn Jorgensen of Weyauwega and Carl Jorgensen of Fairwater; grandchildren, Trevor (Jackie), Garrett (Jacqueline), RayAnn (Andrew), Alyssa (Matt), Chelsea (Tyler), Kylie and Leah; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Saxeville, followed by burial in Union Cemetery. The public is welcome for visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required to enter church. The Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.