RANDOLPH - Marcelaine Jane "Marcy" Toutant, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, Wis. She was born on Sept. 24, 1928, the daughter of Alfred W. and Mathilda Ann Marie (Salzwedel) Gulke. She was united in marriage to John W. "Jack" Toutant on June 15, 1950, in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Marcy graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1946 and later attended the Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Chicago, where she met her husband, Jack. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. William Toutant. She was a devoted wife and mother and provided a warm and loving home for her family. Marcy was a dedicated home decorator and loved tending to her flowers and gardens. She was also a wonderful cook and was famous for her pies and cookies. She and Jack later moved to their home on the Chippewa Flowage where they enjoyed fishing and all that the lake life had to offer. Her children and grandchildren were always welcome visitors for family vacations.

She is survived by her children, Peter (Jeri) Toutant of Markesan, Wis., Paul (Pat) Toutant of Fox Lake, Wis., Anna Marie Toutant of Fox Lake, Wis., and Denise (Bob) Terbeest of Rhinelander, Wis.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Miller of Appleton, Wis.; and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Marcy is preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Toutant.

All services and interment will be held privately.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Randolph Health Services for the wonderful attention and care given to Marcy during her time with them.

