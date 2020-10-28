Menu
Kathleen Quincey
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Quincey, Kathleen (Kraszewski)

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen (Kraszewski) Quincey passed away peacefully after a brief illness the evening of Oct. 24, 2020. Kathy was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 24, 1943, the only child of Jerome Kraszewski and Theresa (Fucile), who preceded her in death. She is survived by her four sons, Kevin (Suzanne), Brian (Rose Moylan), Ted (engaged to Joy Schmidt), and Scott (Gina Utrie); and her six beloved grandchildren, Will, Jack, Alex, Declan, Jessica, and Linnéa; as well as other family and friends.

Kathy was a long-time resident of Beaver Dam and enjoyed volunteering in many community organizations. She enjoyed gardening, politics and cooking, but her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She will be missed, but we are grateful she is at peace.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held with a celebration of life service to be scheduled in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to an organization that was important to Kathy, such as PBS, St. Vincent de Paul, Lymphoma Research Foundation or any organization that supports education or getting out the vote.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
