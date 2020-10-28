Trost, Amanda A.

BEAVER DAM - Amanda A. Trost, age 28, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering for Amanda at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, beginning at 11 a.m., with Father Michael Erwin officiating. Due to Covid-19, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing.

Amanda Ann was born on Jan. 20, 1992, in Waupun, Wis., the daughter of Angela Przekurat and Charles Trost. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2010, where she participated in girls swimming, soccer and bowling. Amanda was very caring and had a heart of gold. She was high-spirited and would go out of her way to help anyone.

Survivors include her mother, Angela Przekurat (Tim Jahns); her father, Charles (Tracy) Trost; her son, Liam Olson; special friend and father of Liam, Tyler Olson; grandparents, James and Patricia Przekurat, and Dan and Betty Trost; three aunts, Jennifer (Laz Martino) Przekurat, Chris (Jeff) Wodill, and Carol Trost; her cousins, Jace Umland, Dia Frutiger, Amber North, and Cassie North; her step-brother, Jonathan (Sarah Kloss) Vossekuil; step-sister, Stephanie (Brandon) Frutiger; and other relatives and friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her son, Trenton James Zuhlke, on Feb. 23, 2019.

