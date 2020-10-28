Wulff, Kevin

MAYVILLE - Kevin Wulff left this world for the next in the early morning on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, while hospitalized at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Born on July 8, 1960, to Eldon and Arlene Wulff, Kevin grew up on the family farm in the Town of Wayne in Washington County. While in high school, Kevin was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. With God's help, he made the most of his time on earth, living the challenging life of a farmer while sharing his sense of humor, his kindness, and his faith with all he met, especially those who were in need. His body was weary, battling the rheumatoid arthritis all these years, so much so that it could no longer fight the infections that had overtaken his body, and his heavenly Father said, "it's time to come home, my beloved son."

Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Scott; his father; and his beloved fiancée, Marilou, of the Philippines. He leaves behind many who mourn his loss, not only here in the United States but also in Australia and the Philippines, including dear cousins and other relatives; friends; special neighbors; his mother, Arlene Wulff; four sisters, April Tetlow (Andy) of Austinburg, Ohio, Nina Wulff (Larry Laux) of Dousman, Wis., Cheryl Wozniak (John) of Port Washington, Wis., and Linda Wulff (Roger Plumb) of Beaver Dam, Wis.; one sister-in-law, Jennifer Daul (Scott Wulff) of St Paul, Minn.; and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Kevin would also want his Mayville friends and farming community to know how much he valued them, their friendships, and the way they were always there for him when he was in need.

A 1978 graduate of Kewaskum High School, Kevin became a skilled wood worker, carpenter, and mechanic. However, farming was his passion, so Kevin enrolled in the UW-Madison Agricultural Short course and became a successful farm operator of both the home farm and his own farm on Highway AY in the town of Theresa in Dodge County. His beef cattle were sought out by buyers in search of high quality steaks, and his corn crops were the envy of his neighbors.

At the same time, most who knew Kevin were unaware of his work in the Philippines, where he began what eventually became known as Christians Who Care, a small number of like-minded people who currently bring the gospel and a hot meal to over 500 children living in severe poverty unknown to us in the United States. Through Kevin's ongoing support, these children are fed, both physically and spiritually. Similarly, Kevin's support allowed many to receive medical treatment that otherwise would not have been available to them. The family wishes to honor Kevin's memory and continue his work by establishing a memorial fund, "Feeding Kevin's Kids." Please make memorials payable to "Kevin Wulff Memorial Fund." Memorials may be sent directly to Port Washington State Bank, 206 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074. For more information on Feeding Kevin's Kids, questions, or information on making electronic donations, email [email protected]

The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and all the compassionate, good-humored nurses and caregivers at Froedtert.

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID 19 and the need to limit the size of gatherings, a private funeral service will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. The Rev. Douglas J. Zahner will officiate. Interment will take place at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.