Kamrath, Geraldine Ruth (Finger)

PARDEEVILLE - Geraldine Ruth (Finger) Kamrath entered into eternal life on Oct. 20, 2020, at the Montello Care Center, after residing at the Remington House in Pardeeville for the past four years. Geraldine was born Sept. 5, 1926, to Paul and Bernice Finger, local area farmers.

She attended Pardeeville Schools, graduating in 1944. Geraldine spent several years doing clerical work in the Madison and Portage area. On May 22, 1949, she was united in marriage to Charles Kamrath, at the Pardeeville Methodist Church. They resided on the Kamrath family farm in the Township of Scott for 40 years before retiring and moving to Pardeeville. Geraldine enjoyed working for William Wopat at Bill's Garage during the farming years. She was an active member of North Scott Baptist Church and its women's activities.

She is survived by daughter, Jean (Dave) Davis, Pardeeville; and grandchildren, Paul (Lisa) Davis, Plain, Angela (Andrew) Baumann, Edgar, Daniel Davis, Portage, and Brenda (Mark) Oft, Dalton. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Briggs, Bristal and Blakelyn Baumann and David and Nicholas Oft; brother, Clifton Finger; and several nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1991; and son, Robert, in 2015.

Private services will be held. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at the Remington house for their care for the past four years. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.