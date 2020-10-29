Papenfuss, Lanora B.

NEW LISBON - Lanora B. Papenfuss, age 82, of New Lisbon, Wis., died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Tomah Health, in Tomah, Wis. Lanora was the daughter of Albert and Iva (Fry) Olson and was born on March 16, 1938, in Ironton, Wis.

Lanora graduated from Wonecwoc High School in 1957. She later moved to the Milwaukee area where she met Richard while waitressing. Lanora was united in marriage to Richard Papenfuss on April 22, 1964, in Rockford, Ill., and later moved to Necedah.

Lanora enjoyed going to the casino, watching crime shows and the Green Bay Packers.

Lanora is survived by her children, Gregory (Shelley) of Oxford, Steve of Necedah, and Sharon (Randy) Schroeder of Warrens; brother, Robert Olson of Baraboo; sister, Iva Mae (Allan) Katuin of Florida; four grandchildren, Callie, Gregory, Kathy, Geoffrey; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2011; and a daughter, Sheila.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at HARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.