Grey, Teddy W.

PORTAGE - Teddy W. Grey was born in Portage, Wis., and passed away from cancer on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Ted requested that his burial be private, with no funeral, visitation or memorial service.

Ted grew up on a family farm in the Town of Lewiston. In 1963 the farm was sold and the family moved to Wisconsin Dells, due to the death of his father. Ted graduated from the Dells High School in 1967 and graduated from MATC in 1970. Ted worked for many area farmers, automobile and repair shops, as well as Morse Enterprise, Mobil Travel Mart and DRM Corporation. Ted loved restoring old tractors, machinery, cars and trucks and going to auctions. He also enjoyed operating construction and farm equipment. He was a member and annually attended the Badger Steam and Gas events.

Ted is survived by his sisters, Jane (Dave) Fladhammer and Betty Reynolds; his brother, Jim (Cindy) Grey; and his step-brother, Dick (Sharon) Gavinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and step-father.

The family wishes to thank, among his many friends, Al, Pete, Aaron, Matt, Chris and Grant, as well as the nurses, doctors and staff from Agrace Hospice Care.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884