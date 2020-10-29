Ward, Alice Ann (Carner)

WISCONSIN DELLS - It is with heavy hearts that the Ward family announces the passing of Alice Ann (Carner) Ward on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be limited to Alice's immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Life event held in the Spring of 2021, when allowed.

Alice Ann Carner was born in 1938 in Rockford, Ill. She spent her time working for her grandmother at her restaurant and saved all of her money to buy her very first Jeep. The tradition of loving Jeeps has been passed down through generations, as many of her grandkids have also owned and loved Jeeps. She also loved to spend time golfing with her girlfriends and played volleyball as a kid.

Following Frank Ward Sr.'s honorable discharge from the Navy, Alice and Frank met on a blind date and married in November of 1956 in Rockford and raised three children. The shortened, condensed version of how they ended up in Wisconsin Dells is this: on the way back home from a fishing trip in Canada, their converted Greyhound bus broke down near Wisconsin Dells. Frank knew someone with property near the Dells and the bus was towed there. Frank ended up buying the land in 1975. With Alice and their children, they have developed Holiday Shores Campground and Resort into a premier attraction. Alice and Frank Sr. have brought so many families together over the years and created countless memories. The Wards are looking forward to continuing the tradition in their honor.

Alice was not only a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, but she also has brought so much joy and laughter into everyone's lives, with memories that will last a lifetime. She will truly be missed and never forgotten.

Alice is survived by her sons, Frank (Lisa) and Jim (Jill); son-in-law, John Foston; sister-in-law, Donna Kanaly of Bowling Green, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Justin (Taylor), Jenna, Jaden, Jaren, Joe (Ashley), Stephanie (Chris), Alexis, Jonathan Foston and Ashley Foston; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chloe, and Coraline. She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet (Nichols) Carner and Leonard Carner; her husband, Frank Ward Sr.; and a daughter, Deborah (Ward) Foston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice Ward's honor.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884