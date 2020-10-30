Keel, Patricia A.

BEAVER DAM/PRINCETON - Patricia A. Keel, 87, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Princeton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Beaver Dam Assisted Living Facility.

Private family services were held for Patricia on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at noon, at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery with Father Michael Erwin officiating.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1932, the daughter of Stanley and Ruth (Hammer) Schmidt. Patricia married her lifelong companion, Carl H. Keel, on June 18, 1949, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, Wis.

After retirement from Beaver Specialties, she loved having the opportunity to travel extensively for numerous vacations. Patricia was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Princeton where she served as a volunteer for the ladies auxiliary. She spent endless hours in her gardens and being creative with crafts and projects. There was no project too big! One of her favorite pastimes was spending time watching her grandchildren at their many sport activities. Her biggest thrill every morning was sharing a cup of tea with Carl and enjoying the view of the Fox River.

She will lovingly be remembered by her four daughters, Kathy (Victor) Sunderland, Linda (Dan) Napralla, Cindy (Donn) Duerst, Mary Jo (Scott) Soldner; daughter-in-law, Rachel Longseth; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Pat will also be remembered fondly by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 2019; her son, Douglas Keel; parents; brothers, Lester, Robert, Bernard and Eugene Schmidt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Pat's family would like to thank the staff at the Beaver Dam Assisted Living for the loving care she received during the last seven months. We'd also like to thank Dr. Rentmeester and his team for many years of great medical care and for being her favorite physician.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to: Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.