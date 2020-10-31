Waterworth, Dennis John

FOX LAKE - Dennis John Waterworth, age 56, of rural Fox Lake, died peacefully at home with his family at his side under the comforting care of Agnesian Hospice Hope, after a courageous battle with brain cancer for the last 102 days of his life.

Dennis was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 15, 1964, the son of Rodney and Kathleen "Kathy" (Schultz) Waterworth. Following his graduation from Randolph High School in 1983, Dennis helped farm with his parents. Over the years Dennis was employed with Hallman Paints in Madison, Randolph Do-It-Center, Busse SJI Corp. in Randolph, Robbins Manufacturing in Fall River, a short time with Supreme Fabrication of Beaver Dam and Karavan of Fox Lake. Dennis then went back to work for Busse SJI Corp. in Randolph until his illness prevented him from working. On Aug. 4, 2007, Dennis was united in marriage to Nicole Cook at the Randolph United Methodist Church. Dennis, along with Nicole, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, the cookouts with family and friends, pool parties in the backyard, and doing yardwork, and was a devoted NASCAR, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan. Everyone will remember Dennis as a dedicated community member, as he served on the Randolph Fire Department for 15 years, reaching Lieutenant, and with the Fox Lake Fire Department for seven years. Dennis would drop everything to help many of his family and friends, who will now long for his assistance and guidance.

Dennis will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Nicole of Fox Lake; his children, Cody (Michaela) Waterworth of Waupun, Taylor (Kyle) Giese of Waupun, Trevor "Skip" (Mackenzie Patrick) Waterworth of Randolph and Mackenzie (Randy DeVries) Raley of Fox Lake; his grandchildren, Braxton and Baylee Giese and Oliver Waterworth; his mother and step-father, Kathy and Ed Link of Columbus; his siblings, Randy Waterworth (Cindy Berger) of Randolph, Terry (Martha) Waterworth of Madison and Shari Schultz of Randolph; his father and mother-in-law, Orvie (Nancy) Cook of Fox Lake; his brother and sisters-in-law, Shane of Cambria, Amy, Jody and Jamie of Fox Lake; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many dear friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father in May of 2010.

Family and friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the CAMBRIA FIRE DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY BUILDING, 702 N. Elizabeth St. Please practice social distancing and mask wearing according to CDC guidelines, and do not attend if you are not feeling well.

Funeral services, with limited seating, will be held at 1 p.m. at the Cambria Fire Department with Chaplin Peg Salmela officiating. Those who wish to partake in the service can park in the parking lot or around the building and tune your radio in 91.5 FM. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Following the committal service, a light luncheon will be served at the Randolph Fire Station.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com