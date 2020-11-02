Menu
Erwin Bender
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Bender, Erwin "Erv"

APPLETON - Erwin "Erv" Bender, 93, of Appleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at the Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Appleton.

Erv was born Dec. 15, 1926, to William and Helen Bender in St. Louis, Mo. He joined the Navy in 1944, where he learned to be a baker. He married Elaine Blystad from Necedah, Wis., and had two children, Joyce and Alan. In 1957 they bought the Bonton Bakery in Beaver Dam, Wis., and enjoyed a successful business for twenty years.

Erv is survived by his son, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Joyce; and many great friends and relatives.

Wichmann Funeral Home

537 N. Superior St.

Appleton, WI 54911

www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
