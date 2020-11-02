Trudell, William "Bill"

BARABOO - William "Bill" Trudell, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully, going to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. William, son of Lloyd and Harriette (Cheverette) Trudell, was born April 8, 1939, in Michigan. He was employed by the Baraboo Public Schools in the Maintenance and Custodial Departments for over 25 years until his retirement. On June 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Emily Hart in Baraboo. Bill enjoyed music, watching the Packers, hockey, playing cards, spending time at Devil's Lake and attending Freedom In Christ Assembly Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Emily; children, Sherri (partner, Michael) Stummer, Jennifer Trudell, John (partner, Heather) Trudell, William (Yumelvys) Trudell, and Jason Trudell; children from his previous marriage, Roger Trudell, Craig Trudell, and Cory Trudell; 18 grandchildren, Noel, Kylar, Bella, Chance, Jocelyn, Jai, Javon, Jaxon, Jadley, Antonio, Kayla, Traiton, Natalie, Matthew, Brian, Ryan, Bradi and Hunter; great-grandson, Finn; siblings, Shirley Ann Harper, Janet (Duane) Crandall, Patricia Russel, Judith (Tony) Manicki, Sharon Berry, Susan Morton, and Adrian Trudell; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Nancy Buell; mother and father-in-law, Henry Hart and Emily Hart; siblings, Elaine, Gerald, Marilyn, Arleen, and James; granddaughters, Riley and Cabrea; and his brother-in-law, George Wendell Harper.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Randy Zeman officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Prairie du Sac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ethan Carlson, St. Clare Hospital and Home Health United Hospice.