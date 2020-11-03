Jagodzinski, Walter G., Jr.

CUDAHY - Walter G. Jagodzinski Jr., age 84, was born into eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1936, in Krakow in Shawano County, to Walter and Marie (Bajorek) Jagodzinski Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 and completed his reserve obligation in 1962. He was married to Karen Kupsky on Dec. 27, 1958, in Shawano. The couple raised five children while living in Cudahy for many years.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Leanna of Mount Horeb and Jo Ann Jagodzinski of Bayview; three sons, Greg of Oak Creek, Gary of Burlington and Wayne (Amy) of Grafton; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) Jagodzinski, Laura (Tyler) Nimphius, Spencer Jagodzinski, Jeremy (Debbie) Janka, Tami Janka, Gracie Jagodzinski, Sam Jagodzinski, Isabel Jagodzinski and May Jagodzinski; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, in 2001; and one sister, Marianne Jagodzinski.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek, with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society at N6839 State Road 26, Juneau, WI 53039. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Walter's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850