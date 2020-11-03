Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Jagodzinski
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Jagodzinski, Walter G., Jr.

CUDAHY - Walter G. Jagodzinski Jr., age 84, was born into eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1936, in Krakow in Shawano County, to Walter and Marie (Bajorek) Jagodzinski Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 and completed his reserve obligation in 1962. He was married to Karen Kupsky on Dec. 27, 1958, in Shawano. The couple raised five children while living in Cudahy for many years.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Leanna of Mount Horeb and Jo Ann Jagodzinski of Bayview; three sons, Greg of Oak Creek, Gary of Burlington and Wayne (Amy) of Grafton; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) Jagodzinski, Laura (Tyler) Nimphius, Spencer Jagodzinski, Jeremy (Debbie) Janka, Tami Janka, Gracie Jagodzinski, Sam Jagodzinski, Isabel Jagodzinski and May Jagodzinski; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, in 2001; and one sister, Marianne Jagodzinski.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek, with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society at N6839 State Road 26, Juneau, WI 53039. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Walter's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.