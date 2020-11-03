Dykstra, Stephen R.

COLUMBUS - Stephen R. Dykstra, 66, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born April 26, 1954, in Ripon, the son of Robert and Joanne Dykstra.

Stephen attended and graduated from Columbus High School. He worked as a construction worker for many years. Stephen enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Joanne; and brothers, Russell L. (Mary) Dykstra and Curtis C. Dykstra. No formal services will be held.