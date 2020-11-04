Trejo, Ralph W.

BEAVER DAM - Ralph W. Trejo, 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Ralph was born the son of Pascual and Elfrieda (Pickhardt) Trejo on May 29, 1940 in Portage, WI. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1963. He was married to Arletta Kuehl on October 26, 1963 at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Ralph was employed as the Maintenance Supervisor with the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and then at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and School. He also owned Ralph's Photography in Beaver Dam.

Ralph was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where he served on the Friendship League and was a Pioneer Leader and an usher. He was a member of the Beaver Dam Lion's Club and served as district photographer for many years.

Ralph is survived by his wife Arletta of Beaver Dam; his daughter Kris (Gary) Melcher of Watertown; three grandchildren: Lyndsey (Rick) Dassow of Athens, WI, Nicole (Ben) Lewis of Juneau, and Stephanie (Cody) Harger of Portage; three great grandsons: Brody, Zach, and Nate; his brother Joseph Daniel (Kathi) Trejo of Beaver Dam; his sister Kathie (Frank) Haeni of Crivitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Juanita Papadakis; and his niece Mari Papadakis.

A private family funeral service will be held at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton with military honors to be conducted.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Redecorating Fund or to the Lion's Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.