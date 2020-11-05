Biernaciak, Jan

WISCONSIN DELLS - Jan Biernaciak, age 93, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his daughter's home in Northbrook, Ill.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery.

Jan was born on May 1, 1927, in Lubicz, Poland, the son of Józef and Anna (Pawlak) Biernaciak. He emigrated from post-war Germany to Venezuela in 1947 with Anastasia and their two young daughters. In search of a better life for his family, Jan, his wife and now four children immigrated to the United States in September of 1961. It was in Chicago, Ill., that he started as a factory worker with Wrigley Co. and worked his way up to supervisor until his retirement. Eventually, Jan and Anastasia called the property they owned in Wisconsin Dells "home." It was there he enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and fishing at the lake behind his house.

A man of strong Christian faith, Jan was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by children, Irene Salas (Amado), Rafael, Mercedes Helena (Henry) and John (Christine); his eight grandchildren, Richard, Darleen, Alina, George, Weena, Angel, Kathy and Barbara; and many great-grandchildren. Jan was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Anastasia; and infant daughter, Cristina.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.