Rens, Mary Ann (Dykstra)

WAUPUN - Mary Ann (Dykstra) Rens, 86, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020, at The Christian Home.

Mary was born April 25, 1934, the daughter of George and Anna (Redeker) Dykstra. Mary graduated from Waupun High School in 1952. Also in 1952, she married Gordon "Bob" Rens ,and they established their home in Waupun. Mary valued life-long learning and graduated as an LPN in 1967 and as an RN in 1982. She worked as an EMT for Brooks Ambulance Service and retired from Waupun Memorial Hospital in 1996. Mary was honored to receive the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing Practice that same year. Volunteering and service were an important part of Mary's life. She was a Red Cross Nurse and coordinated nurses for the Bloodmobile and helped with Meals on Wheels through her church. Mary was involved with Central Wisconsin Christian School, along with the starting of Bargains Galore Thrift Store. At the age of 84 Mary became an author of a children's book, "The Little Snowflake." Central to Mary's life was her Christian faith. She was a member of First Reformed Church and previously a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church, where she was active in Sunday school and Women's Ministries.

Mary is survived by her children, David (Gloria) Rens and Diane (Steve) Paul; seven grandchildren, Alysia (Rens) Eric Haveman, Sarah (Rens) Travis Doerr, Michael (Chelsea) Rens, Nathan (Emily) Rens, Katie (Paul) Steve Blank, Jon (Vicki) Paul, and Jessica (Paul) Scott Marshall; sixteen great-grandchildren, Maeva and Ainsley Haveman, Collin, Brayden, and Kolden Doerr, Camden and Reece Rens, Rylee and Ava Rens, Ian and Ingrid Blank, Natalie, Evalyn, and Charlotte Paul, and Josalyn and Cecelia Marshall; a sister, Sylvia (Bud) Landaal; a sister-in-law, Helen Hartgerink; along with cousins; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob in 2013; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Dykstra; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George Rens and Marge (Rens) Zacharias, Harold and Wilma Rens, Gordon and Esther Kamphuis, Earl and Audrey (TerBeest) Tank, Wilton and Angeline Tavs, and Lloyd Hartgerink.

As Mary wrote: Her Testimony of Faith: Philippians 1:21 - "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain" and Proverbs 3:5-6 - "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and He will make your paths straight." Goal in Life: That I may leave behind the priceless heritage of faith in Christ and a life of serving and love.

A special thank you from the family for prayers, visits, cards, and encouragement for Mary over this last year. Also a thank you to The Christian Home staff and SSM/Agnesian Hospice who continually went above and beyond with their excellent care and concern.

Funeral services for Mary Rens will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Memorials may be directed to Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupun WI 53963, call 920-324-4233, or visit wearecwc.org. They also may be directed to VCY America (Christian Radio Station) or visit vcyamerica.givingfuel.com

