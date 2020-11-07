Kazmarek, Sandra Joy

COLUMBUS - Sandra Joy Kazmarek, age 81, went to her forever home in Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on July 3, 1939, the daughter of Gerald and Lillian Evans. Following high school, Sandy attended one year of business school and worked as a secretary at a bank, where she met Russell Kazmarek. On April 30, 1960, they were united in marriage. Together they enjoyed traveling/camping with their family. In the late 60s, they moved to a small hobby farm in Neosho, where they raised their five children, tended their animals and trained dogs. Due to a job change in 1984, they moved to Token Creek. In 1996 they built their retirement home in the Columbus countryside on 39 acres. More than anything Sandra loved spending time with her children and attending her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed taking walks with her dogs and feeding/watching wild birds in the backyard.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (David) Rabbach, Heather (Don) Heemstra, Robyn (Jeff) Linder, Trinette (Mike) Zimmerman, and Kurt (Stephanie) Kazmarek; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way; many relatives; and friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Pam.

A private burial will be held in Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Dodge County Humane Society. A special thank you to the staff of Randolph Health Services for their love and care of mom. Please share your memories of Sandra at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054