Beverly Schmitz

Schmitz, Arlene, Beverly

MONTELLO-Beverly Arlene Schmitz, age 93 of passed away Sunday, Nov., 8, 2020 at the Montello Care Center. A public visitation with social distancing for he will be held on Wednesday, Nov., 11th from 1 until 2 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Immediately following the visitation, all are welcome to process to Underhill Cemetery in the Town of Packwaukee for a graveside service lead by Father James McNamee.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.

www.CrawfordFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Crawford Funeral & Cremation Service
453 E Park St, Montello, WI 53949
Nov
11
Graveside service
Underhill Cemetery
, Town of Packwaukee, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral & Cremation Service
