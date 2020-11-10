Menu
Janet Ver Hage

Ver Hage, Janet "Jan"

WAUPUN - Janet "Jan" Ver Hage, 70, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Jan was born October 6, 1950 in Passaic, NJ the daughter of Leonard and Cira Pernice VerHoven. Jan was a 1969 graduate of Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ. Following graduation she furthered her education at Bergen Community College and received her associate's degree. On October 14, 1972 she married Randy Ver Hage in Clifton, NJ. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Jan's employment years were centered around the medical field in the Waupun area, retiring from the Schrank Clinic. Jan and Randy enjoyed many wonderful years at their home in Hilton Head, SC as well as good times at Tuttle Lake near Neshkoro. Jan had a passion for quilting and gifted many of them to family members and friends which celebrated milestones in their lives. Jan was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she sang with the choir.

Jan is survived by two daughters: Cira Ver Hage and her husband, Shane Berry-Wright of Milwaukee, and Becky Lehman and her husband, Joe Lehman of Waupun; five grandchildren: Gabriel and Maxwell Berry-Wright, Gavyn Ver Hage, Amerie Bednarek, and Alexis Lehman; two brothers: Robert (Frances) VerHoven of Wayne NJ, and Leonard (Susan) VerHoven of Castle Rock, CO; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Ver Hage in 2018; her parents; and a niece, Susan VerHoven.

Funeral services for Jan Ver Hage will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives of Jan Ver Hage may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Those attending the service, please abide by the Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

The family requests memorials be directed to Central Wisconsin Christian Schools.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 10, 2020.
Your beautiful quilts will always warm us with your love. We cherish all the memories❤
Fran and Bob
November 9, 2020
To my dear Cousin and "babysitter"; -) ... May Peace and Love guide you into your next life as we pass on and on through this beautiful garden Universe... free of pain and full of Joy!! jdell
Jack Dellibovi
November 9, 2020
a loved one
November 9, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Cira & Becky and their family and friends. Auntie "J" AKA My GODMOTHER was a very special person in my life. I always looked up to her, especially her Strength and courage throughout her life. I loved getting a new quilt from her and the prayer she'd sew on the back of everyone making it more special! I have every blanket and quilt she ever made me and my late sister and use them all. Too many memories to list...she will always hold a special place in my Heart! We lived far apart but despite the distance we always managed to have a great time when we visited. This picture is us a few years back in SC. I will miss you dearly Aunt J...may you be at peace. Love Always & Forever your Goddaughter Jennifer Ann
Jennifer DeHope
Family
November 9, 2020