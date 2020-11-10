Ver Hage, Janet "Jan"

WAUPUN - Janet "Jan" Ver Hage, 70, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Jan was born October 6, 1950 in Passaic, NJ the daughter of Leonard and Cira Pernice VerHoven. Jan was a 1969 graduate of Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ. Following graduation she furthered her education at Bergen Community College and received her associate's degree. On October 14, 1972 she married Randy Ver Hage in Clifton, NJ. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Jan's employment years were centered around the medical field in the Waupun area, retiring from the Schrank Clinic. Jan and Randy enjoyed many wonderful years at their home in Hilton Head, SC as well as good times at Tuttle Lake near Neshkoro. Jan had a passion for quilting and gifted many of them to family members and friends which celebrated milestones in their lives. Jan was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she sang with the choir.

Jan is survived by two daughters: Cira Ver Hage and her husband, Shane Berry-Wright of Milwaukee, and Becky Lehman and her husband, Joe Lehman of Waupun; five grandchildren: Gabriel and Maxwell Berry-Wright, Gavyn Ver Hage, Amerie Bednarek, and Alexis Lehman; two brothers: Robert (Frances) VerHoven of Wayne NJ, and Leonard (Susan) VerHoven of Castle Rock, CO; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Ver Hage in 2018; her parents; and a niece, Susan VerHoven.

Funeral services for Jan Ver Hage will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives of Jan Ver Hage may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Those attending the service, please abide by the Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

The family requests memorials be directed to Central Wisconsin Christian Schools.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.