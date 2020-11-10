Jones, Roger D.

FALL RIVER - Roger D. Jones age 52 died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a long battle with Huntington's Chorea disease at Columbus Health & Rehabilitation in Columbus. He was born on April 4, 1968 in Columbus to Thomas and Joyce (Moran) Jones. Roger attended Columbus High School. He worked the family farm in the Town of Columbus along side his father and brother. Roger also worked for the Hebner Dairy Farm as a hired hand. He loved hunting and the outdoors. Survivors include his father Thomas (Judy) Jones of Fall River; a sister Linda (Russell) Bradley of Fall River; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce in 1996; one sister Mary Van Loo in 2002; two brothers Tommy in 1988 and James in 2019. A private family graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Town of Elba. Rev. Kim Brumm will officiate. A special thanks to the dedicated staff at Columbus Health & Rehab for their outstanding care. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

