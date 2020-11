Trost, A. Amanda

Amanda A. Trost, age 28, died Monday, Oct., 26, 2020 at her home in Beaver Dam.

The funeral service for Amanda has been postponed until further notice.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.