Zilisch, Mary

BEAVER DAM-Mary Zilisch, age 78 died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov., 6, 2020 at her home in Burnett.

Graveside visitation for Mary will be at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun on Thursday, Nov., 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Graveside funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family. Also, if you are staying for the service, please bring a lawn chair for yourself.

Mary was born on April 19, 1942 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Mabel (Core) Wisniewski. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and went on to earn her degree at UW Whitewater. On March 22, 1981, she was united in marriage with Virgil Zilisch in Beaver Dam. Mary was a woman of many talents and she treasured the many people she met through the variety of jobs she held. She worked as a teacher, an antique dealer, a bookkeeper, a licensed real estate agent, she did furniture refinishing, farming and tax preparation. Mary had been active with the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Collectors Click Antique Club in Juneau. She was a huge Packer fan and loved to watch the games and scream at the TV.

Survivors include her two sons, Troy Henning (Roberta Scott) of Burnett and Steve (Jocelyn) Henning of Madison; six grandchildren, Jessica Henning (Blake Walker) of Fond du Lac, Morgan Henning of Stevens Point, Brittany (Zach) Bartotto of Montello, Trevor Henning of Burnett, Mikayla Henning of Evansville, and Jarret Henning of Madison; five great grandchildren, Addalyn Walker, Alistair, Lilith and Talia Bartotto, and Elara Henning; a brother, James (Diane) Wisniewski of Greenville; other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Virgil.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.