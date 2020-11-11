Diehlmann, Howard E.

COLUMBUS - Howard E. Diehlmann, age 83, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He was born on July 5, 1937, to Theodore and Mary (Berghammer) Diehlmann in Rio, Wis. Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was married to Elaine Schwoch at Rio Lutheran Church on Nov. 5, 1960.

Howard worked at Wisconsin Foundry and Machine Co. in Madison for over 30 years and then worked as a sheet metal fabricator. He looked forward to spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He also enjoyed reading, going on vacations, and spending time at his cabin. Howard was a long-time member of United Methodist Church in Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Columbus; two sons, Kevin (Terri) Diehlmann of Beaver Dam and Jeff (Wendy) Diehlmann of Madison; one daughter, Julie (David) Berg of Montello; three grandchildren, Ethan (Sara) Diehlmann, Hannah Berg, Trent Diehlmann; two step-grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Bykowski and Stacy (Gerald) Frei; one step-great-grandchild, Ellory Bykowski; and a sister, Beverly (Donald) Hepler of Pardeeville; a brother, Robert (Pat) Diehlmann of Onalaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, five brothers and four sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Cambria Cemetery with full military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 for family and friends. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

