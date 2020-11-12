Lauth, Audrey C.

BEAVER DAM - Audrey C. Lauth, age 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Audrey was born in Hopkins, Minn., on Aug. 7, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Monica (Georges) Kirscht. On May 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to her husband, Arnold Lauth. Throughout her life, she held several area jobs. Audrey enjoyed the outdoors and gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She also could be found canning and was a wonderful baker, famous for her Dutch chocolate cake. She loved a Friday night fish fry, especially with a good old fashioned. In her free time, Audrey liked to play cards and often crocheted afghans, and in her younger years, she was a part of two bowling leagues. At age 66, Audrey got her driver's license.

Audrey is survived by her son, Alan Lauth of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Doris Kirscht, Pat Lauth, Carol Ulbricht, and Ruth (Chuck) Miller; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold in 1996; daughter-in-law, Judy Lauth; brother, Francis Lauth; brothers-in-law, Virgil Lauth, Ray Ulbricht, and Jim Reabe; sister-in-law, Anita Reabe; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, private family services for Audrey will be held.

