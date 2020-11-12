Thalacker, Tunes T.

MONTELLO - Tunes T. Thalacker, age 96, of Montello, died peacefully early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Tunes was born March 2, 1924, the only child of William and Ida Thalacker, Harrisville, Wis. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1942 and attended an agricultural course in Madison in 1943. He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. In 1946 he married Grace Johnson and took over operation of the family farm. In 1947 he started Lakeside Farm Implements, which is still in operation today. The business was his life, and he continued to work until his first stroke in 2018. He enjoyed family life and loved nature. When younger, he enjoyed taking his family dancing. Tunes was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Harrisville.

Tunes is survived by his seven children, Lila (John) Waldman, Nancy (Robert) Adler, Kathie (Dennis) Wingers, Lynette (Gary) Ahrndt, Rita (Carl) Stiemsma, Brian (Jeanne) Thalacker, and Cynthia Chapman; 15 grandchildren, Jerry (Lisa) Berken, Michelle (Jim) Wiesen, Shane (Jodi), Adler, Jacob (Kristina) Wingers, Noel Wingers, Jeremy (Amanda) Ahrndt, Shannon Ahrndt, Ryan Ahrndt, Heidi (Tony) Dovi, Kyle (Keli) Stiemsma, Corey (Brooke) Stiemsma, Dania Champion, Tia Champion, Jonas Champion, and Iyanna Champion; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; infant son, Daniel; his parents; foster brother, Herbert Trojanowski; and grandson, Aaron Champion.

A private outdoor memorial service will be held with full military honors at the Harrisville Cemetery with Pastor Blaine Niskanen, St. John's Lutheran Church, Harrisville, officiating. The family is requesting anyone attending to please wear a mask. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Montello Care Center for the care they have provided for Tunes since 2018.