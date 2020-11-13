Forslin, Thomas C.

KING - Thomas C. Forslin, of King, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was born in South Range, Mich., on Sept. 13, 1921, to the late John and Lisa Forslin. Tom attended South Range High School and then joined the CCC organization, helping to build the park at Lake Gogebic in the UP of Michigan. After Pearl Harbor he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and fought on several South Pacific Islands with the First Marine Division. In 1949 he married Florence Erdman, and ran a hardware store and plumbing and heating service in Fox Lake, Wis., until 1967. Following that, he worked as a master plumbing and heating man and a maintenance man at the hospital and Specialties frozen foods in Beaver Dam, Wis. He did a stint as a photographic reporter for the Horicon, Wis., newspaper. He was also a Civil Air Patrol pilot and youth leader. He served as a commander for the American Legion, VFW and Marine Corp. League, as well as several other roles in each organization. He was an avid bowler in Fox Lake and Beaver Dam. In later years he shared his life with Emma Kidd. They lived in Horicon and then moved to Fremont, Wis., where they loved playing dartball with the traveling league from the Senior Center in Weyauwega, Wis.

Tom is survived by his son, John (Diane) Forslin of Fremont; grandson, Daniel (Alyssa) of Greenville, Wis., and their children, Adeline and Genevieve; granddaughter, Anna of Fremont; stepdaughter, Judy (Lee) Welch of Beaver Dam; several nieces and nephews; and others too numerous to mention. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; his wife, Florence; and stepson, Keith Erdman of Huntsville, Ala.

Private funeral services will be provided.